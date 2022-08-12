Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

