Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

