Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

FNDX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

