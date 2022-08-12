Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 113 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.84. 26,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

