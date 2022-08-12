Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 25,249 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.