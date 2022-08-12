Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 25,249 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.
MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.