Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 354 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

AGCO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,360. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

