Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Humanigen Price Performance
HGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21. Humanigen has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $18.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
