Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.23.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

