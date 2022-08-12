Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 3,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $35.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

