Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

