Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Hyve has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $53,416.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.

