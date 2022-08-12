ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.35

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 398974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

