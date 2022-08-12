ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.35

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 398974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
