Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ideanomics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

