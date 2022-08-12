Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,569.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Idle has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $3,569.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,495 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

