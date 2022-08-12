Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,569.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Idle has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $3,569.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 37% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,495 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
