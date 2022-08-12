iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of IHRT opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

