Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $214.60. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.