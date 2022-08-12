Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.27.

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

