ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
