Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $687,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $320,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

