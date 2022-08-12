Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells 3,787 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $76.82. 26,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

