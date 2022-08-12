Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00.

Equitable Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,745,000 after buying an additional 714,996 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.