Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 13,663 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:FNF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,046. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.