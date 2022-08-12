Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 13,663 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,046. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.