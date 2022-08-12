Insider Selling: IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 762.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

