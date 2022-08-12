Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $629,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

