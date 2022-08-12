Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $226.46

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.46, but opened at $219.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 4,644 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.
The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
