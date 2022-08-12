Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $226.46

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.46, but opened at $219.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 4,644 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $72,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.