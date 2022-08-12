Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $16.16 on Friday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,701 shares of company stock worth $1,003,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

