Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Integral Ad Science



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

