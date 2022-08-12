Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 829,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

