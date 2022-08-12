Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Stock Down 7.0 %

INTZ stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion



Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

