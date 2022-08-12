Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

