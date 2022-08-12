Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 48,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,727. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

