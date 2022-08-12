Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) is Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $189,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,099,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,932,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,128. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

