Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

