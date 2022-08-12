Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

