Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,096. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

