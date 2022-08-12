Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fisker (FSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) recently:

8/11/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/11/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/5/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/5/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00.

7/14/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 8,888,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.75.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

