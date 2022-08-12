iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. iRobot has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

