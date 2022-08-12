Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $183.20. 25,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

