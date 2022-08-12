Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UFPI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,360. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

