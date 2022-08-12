Ironwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 177,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,997,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

