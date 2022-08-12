Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.32. 13,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.