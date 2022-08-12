iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

