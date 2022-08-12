iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Reduced by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,152 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 7.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

