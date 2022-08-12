iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Reduced by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,152 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 7.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.