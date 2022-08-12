iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DMXF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 14,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $72.20.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
