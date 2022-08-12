iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3,186.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,500 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,478. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

