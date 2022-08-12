iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the July 15th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGF opened at $49.31 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
