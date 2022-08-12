iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,612 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after buying an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,245,000 after buying an additional 1,253,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,586,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,470,389. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

