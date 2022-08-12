iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 86,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. 69,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,563. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

