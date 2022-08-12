iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.52. 1,575,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,016,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.