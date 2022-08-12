iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 526,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

